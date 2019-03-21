Doris E. (Kintigh) Wolff, 92, of Jeannette, passed away peacefully Saturday, March 16, 2019, in Redstone Highlands, Greensburg. She was born March 3, 1927, in Greensburg, the daughter of the late Clarence Elmer and Helen May (Isett) Kintigh. Doris was a loving wife, mother, sister, aunt and friend. She was a devoted homemaker and talented seamstress. Doris was a member of First Presbyterian Church of Jeannette. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband, L. Russell Wolff; daughter, Irene Elaine Wolff; and brother, Merle Ray Kintigh. Doris is survived by her loving sisters-in-law, Alice Steele and Frances "Tillie" Kintigh, and several nieces and nephews.

Family and friends will be received from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday at VAIA FUNERAL HOME INC., 463 Athena Drive, Delmont, 724-468-1177. Funeral and committal services for Doris will be conducted at 11 a.m. Friday in the funeral home, immediately following visitation, with Pastor Kara Propst of Salem Lutheran Church, Delmont, officiating. Interment in Twin Valley Memorial Park, Delmont, will be private.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in Doris' memory may be made to Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, 4550 Montgomery Ave., Suite 1100 N, Bethesda, MD 20814, 800-344-4823.