Doris J. Casterwiler, 83, of New Stanton, passed away Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020. She was born Jan. 1, 1937, in New Stanton, the daughter of the late William and Elva (Niswonger) Casterwiler. Doris is survived by her sister, Mary Millward, of New Stanton; her sister-in-law, Betty Casterwiler, of Dunbar; Marie Baird, of Pittsburgh, with whom she resided with for 40 years; Suzanna Adamson and husband, Larry, of Brockway, and her many nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Doris was preceded in death by her four brothers and two sisters. There will be a graveside service at 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 30, 2020, in the Scottdale Cemetery, 1108 S. Broadway St., Scottdale, PA 15683. Arrangements are entrusted to the C. RICHARD McCAULEY FUNERAL HOME INC., 101 S. Fourth St., Youngwood. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a donation to a charity of one's choice
