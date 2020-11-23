1/
Doris J. Flack
1928 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Doris's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Doris Jean Flack, 92, of Greensburg, formerly of New Stanton, died Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, in Redstone Highlands, Greensburg. She was born May 29, 1928, in Greensburg, a daughter of the late James and Mary Gagliano Gettemy. Doris was a graduate of Westinghouse High School and Grove City College. She had worked in the engineering department of Goodyear Atomic. She was a member of the Mt. Pleasant Church of God, and she greatly enjoyed line dancing. She is survived by two children, Rebecca Flack, of New Stanton, and Timothy Flack, of North Carolina; a grandson, Timothy; and a cousin, Albert Ballister and his wife, Mary Ann, of Irwin, and their sons and spouses. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her first husband, Roy Flack, and her second husband, Wade Shultz. Friends will be received in the BROOKS FUNERAL HOME, INC., 406 E. Washington St., Mt. Pleasant, from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m., the hour of services, Wednesday with the Rev. Glenn Beatty officiating. Interment will follow in Mt. Pleasant Cemetery. To offer a condolence or remembrance, please visit www.brooksfuneralhomes.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Nov. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
25
Visitation
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Brooks Funeral Home Inc
Send Flowers
NOV
25
Service
01:00 PM
Brooks Funeral Home Inc
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Brooks Funeral Home Inc
406 Washington St
Mount Pleasant, PA 15666
(724) 547-3800
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Brooks Funeral Home Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved