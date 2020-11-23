Doris Jean Flack, 92, of Greensburg, formerly of New Stanton, died Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, in Redstone Highlands, Greensburg. She was born May 29, 1928, in Greensburg, a daughter of the late James and Mary Gagliano Gettemy. Doris was a graduate of Westinghouse High School and Grove City College. She had worked in the engineering department of Goodyear Atomic. She was a member of the Mt. Pleasant Church of God, and she greatly enjoyed line dancing. She is survived by two children, Rebecca Flack, of New Stanton, and Timothy Flack, of North Carolina; a grandson, Timothy; and a cousin, Albert Ballister and his wife, Mary Ann, of Irwin, and their sons and spouses. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her first husband, Roy Flack, and her second husband, Wade Shultz. Friends will be received in the BROOKS FUNERAL HOME, INC., 406 E. Washington St., Mt. Pleasant, from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m., the hour of services, Wednesday with the Rev. Glenn Beatty officiating. Interment will follow in Mt. Pleasant Cemetery. To offer a condolence or remembrance, please visit www.brooksfuneralhomes.com
.