Doris J. (Stokes) Geiger, 87, formerly of Murrysville, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020. She was born Feb. 20, 1932, in Export, to the late Herman F. and Beatrice G. Wigle. She was married to her first husband, William R. Stokes, for 49 years, and after Bill passed away, she married Vincent A. Geiger, who also predeceased her. In addition to being a superb homemaker, mother and wife, she worked as a bookkeeper and secretary for Beckwith Machinery Co. and Murry-Park Corp., and was also the church secretary for Newlonsburg Presbyterian Church. She was a member of First Presbyterian Church of Murrysville for 65 years. Having been born during the Great Depression, she was proud of the frugality which that experience engendered in her. Along with her husband and sons, she built, and for many years enjoyed, a lake house on the Rideau Canal in Ontario, Canada. She lived in Murrysville until 2015, when failing health led her to move to her son's home in Mechanicsburg, Pa., where she resided until she passed. She is survived by her two sons, William R. (Gwen) Stokes II, of Wellsboro, and Jeffrey S. (Nancy) Stokes, of Mechanicsburg; and five grandchildren, Melissa (Matt) Pell, William R. Stokes III, Andrew Stokes, Laura Stokes and Emily Stokes. She is also survived by her two great-grandchildren, Penelope and Henry Pell. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Herman and Edwin Wigle. Family and friends will be received from 11 a.m. to noon Friday, Feb. 7, 2020, at which time a service will be held at noon, at the HART FUNERAL HOME INC., Murrysville. Interment will follow in Murrysville Cemetery.