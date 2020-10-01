Doris Kathryn Ankney, formerly of Latrobe, quietly passed away at Bethlen Nursing Home, in Ligonier, Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020. She was born March 31, 1934, to the late Raymond and Olive Rehm Ankney. Doris enjoyed working in her yard and growing her flowers. She especially loved the children she watched over the years. She was preceded in death by three sisters, Jennie Lou Williams, Yvonne Menzie and Erma Grimm; and a brother, Raymond Ankney. She is survived by eight nieces and nephews and their families and special extended family, David, (late Deborah), Allison (Allie) and Nathaniel (Nate) Campbell and Gary, Donna and Rachelle Wannamaker. The family wishes a special thanks to Doris's Heroes at Bethlen Nursing Home and Bethlen Hospice Care in Ligonier. They embraced her, cared for her and loved her as family. Eternally grateful! Doris's parting words were, "I love you more." Friends will be received from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at the SNYDER-GREEN FUNERAL HOME INC., 402 E. Church St., Ligonier, PA 15658, where a funeral service will take place at noon with the Rev. Larry C. McDonnell officiating. All guests will be required to wear a mask or facial covering and our staff will monitor attendance to ensure gathering restrictions for everyone's safety. Interment will follow at Laurel Hill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Bethlen Communities, c/o 200 Unit Memory Care,125 Kalassay Drive, Ligonier, PA 15658.



