Doris L. Chajka-Schultheis
1929 - 2020-10-22
Doris L. Chajka-Schultheis passed away on her 91st birthday, peacefully at home, Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020. Doris was the mother of three children, Donna Rae Wilson and husband, Tim, Howard P. Schulthies (Pete) and Heidi S. Soisson and husband, Dave; daughter-in-law Heather Ferri-Schultheis; four grandchildren, Tyler Schultheis, Joshua Schultheis, Skylar (Simon) Caccia and David Soisson; and four great-grandchildren, Afton, Ayla, Landon and Stormie. In her youth, Doris was quite an athlete. She was a swimmer, diver and skater. In her early 40s, she took up tennis and quickly excelled at the sport and was a ranked player. She played tennis to the age of 88. When Doris's children were young, the phrase "stay-at-home-mom" didn't exist. It was usual for women to stay home with the children while their husbands worked. Doris was an exceptional mother. She cared deeply for her family. She did this not out of obligation, but because of who she was. Dinner was always at 6:00 and included an amazing homemade dessert every night. She will be forever in our hearts and will be missed and cherished by her loving family. She was predeceased by her husband, Howard; mother, Anne; father, Joseph; brother, Raymond; twin sister, Lois; and sister, Marchie.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Oct. 25, 2020.
