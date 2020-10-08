1/1
Doris L. Earnest
1958 - 2020
Doris Laureen Earnest, 62, of Latrobe, passed away Friday, Oct. 2, 2020, after complications from a two-year battle with metastatic breast cancer. Born April 25, 1958, she was the daughter of the late D. Paul and Verna (Stewart) Earnest. She was also predeceased by a nephew, Daryl, and beloved cats, Tigger and Kittyman. Laureen was a 1976 graduate of Greater Latrobe and later a 1982 magna cum laude graduate of Bauder College, Atlanta, Ga. She worked 40 years in I.T. Sales & Marketing. Her last employment was as a housing inspector for FEMA, following major hurricanes. She began her life "on the ridge," but loved living in the South, holding Edisto Island, Ga., the closest. She had a deep passion for spirituality, music, and reading. She was a member of Westminster Presbyterian Church in Greensburg. She was grateful to all who supported her in prayer. Surviving is a brother, Larry (Kathy), of Hagerstown, Md.; a sister, Linda, of Greensburg; a nephew, Brennan; and great-nephew, Curran. Laureen was also blessed with dear loving aunts, cousins, and lifelong friends around the world, too numerous to mention, but surely, you know who you are. She truly loved people and their kindness with her whole heart. Laureen was especially grateful to sister Linda, Margaret DiVirgilio, and Marilyn and Rick Komarinski for opening their homes to her. Many thanks to Excela Health Hospice, UPMC, and the Arnold Palmer Cancer Center for the knowledgeable decisions and compassion. Friends will be received from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday at Pleasant Grove Presbyterian Church, 438 Pleasant Grove Church Road, Ligonier, where a service will be held at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Donna Havrisko officiating. Inurnment will follow in Pleasant Grove Cemetery. All guests will be required to wear a mask or facial covering, and our staff will monitor attendance to ensure gathering restrictions for everyone's safety. In lieu of flowers or plants, donations in memory of Laureen can be made to: Action for Animals/Lauren's Wing, P.O. Box 814, Latrobe, PA 15601, or Greensburg Hempfield Library, 237 S. Pennsylvania Ave., Greensburg, PA 15601, or Westminster Presbyterian Church, 1120 Harvey Ave., Greensburg, PA 15601. "Sing me a song of a lass that is gone, say, could that lass be I Merry of soul, She sailed on a day, over the sea to Skye." The Skye Boat Song, from Outlander.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Oct. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
10
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Pleasant Grove Presbyterian Church
OCT
10
Service
11:00 AM
Pleasant Grove Presbyterian Church
