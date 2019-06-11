Home

Lindsay-Jobe Funeral Home Inc
3343 Rte 130
Harrison City, PA 15636
(724) 744-2721
Visitation
Wednesday, Jun. 12, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Lindsay-Jobe Funeral Home Inc
3343 Rte 130
Harrison City, PA 15636
Visitation
Wednesday, Jun. 12, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Lindsay-Jobe Funeral Home Inc
3343 Rte 130
Harrison City, PA 15636
Service
Thursday, Jun. 13, 2019
10:00 AM
Lindsay-Jobe Funeral Home Inc
3343 Rte 130
Harrison City, PA 15636
Doris L. Yeckel


Doris L. Yeckel, 91, of Claridge, passed away Monday, June 10, 2019, at William Penn Care Center. She was born May 8, 1928, in Penn Township, to Franklin and Mary (Miller) Newill. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Paul N. Yeckel Sr.; sons, Ronald and Joseph "Jake" Yeckel; brothers, John, Frank Jr., Alvin and Kenneth; and sisters, Mary, Ethel, Loretta and Shirley. She is survived by her son, Paul N. (Karen) Yeckel Jr., of Greensburg; loving grandchildren, Rhonda (Patrick) Adamson, Joseph (Stacey) Yeckel Jr., Paul (Cindy) Yeckel III, Lesley (Josh) Rehak, Ronald Yeckel Jr. and Amy (Robert) Kujawa; great-grandchildren, Patrick, Danielle, Brady, Marshall, Laura, Parker, Cole, Andrew, Robert and Sadie; two great-great-grandchildren, Mia and Rory; and her brother, Blaine Newill.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at LINDSAY-JOBE FUNERAL HOME INC., 3343 Route 130, Harrison City. Blessing service will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday in the funeral home chapel with Father Paul A. Lisik officiating. Burial will follow at Denmark Manor Cemetery, in Export.
Online condolences can be given at www.Lindsay-JobeFuneralHome.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from June 11 to June 12, 2019
