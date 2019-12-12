|
Doris Marie Iams, 93, of Sycamore, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019, at Concordia Lutheran Ministries, Cabot. Born Oct. 20, 1926, in Cameron, W.Va., she was the daughter of the late Harry and Pearl (Woodruff) Hicks. Doris was a member of Unity Presbyterian Church in Graysville, Harvey Grange, and Graysville Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary. She enjoyed cross stitching and playing the piano. Doris was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers fan. She loved spending time with her family and Jack Russell, Molly. She is survived by three children, Duane (Donna) Iams, of Carolina Beach, N.C., Jeffrey Iams, of Vandergrift, and Lavern (Carol) Iams, of North Apollo; five grandchildren, Jason Iams, Kristin Iams, Joshua Iams, Rachel Davenport and Dayna Keevan; nine great-grandchildren; two siblings, Eleanor Pierce and Dale Hicks; and one son-in-law, Bob Brinker. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Clyde Iams, and daughter, Brenda Brinker.
Friends will be received from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, Dec. 13, 2019, at KESTERSON-RUSH FUNERAL HOME LLC., 3275 W. Roy Furman Highway, Rogersville, PA 15359, 724-499-5181. A funeral service will be held directly after visitation at 1 p.m. with Pastor David Lowe officiating. Burial will follow at Hopewell Cemetery, Greene County.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Dec. 12, 2019