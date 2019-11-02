|
Doris Mae Lauterbach Manns, 88, of Manns Road, Ruffsdale, died Thursday morning, Oct. 31, 2019, in Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital, Greensburg, while being comforted by her loving family. She was born Feb. 22, 1931, in McKeesport, a daughter of the late Peter and Caroline DeBor Lauterbach. Doris was a member of St. Pius X Roman Catholic Church, Mt. Pleasant. Doris was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and sister to her family, and a friend to all who knew her. Doris is gone from our lives, but will forever remain in the hearts of those who knew and loved her, her four loving and devoted children, Eric L. Manns, of Ruffsdale, Amy Manns Eichenlaub and husband, Joe, of Berryville, Va., Mark D. Manns, of Ruffsdale, and Paul J. Manns and wife, Melissa J., of Ruffsdale; her four loving grandchildren, Noah J. Manns, Chloe Mae Eichenlaub, Savannah F. Manns, and Logan J. Eichenlaub; her niece and goddaughter, Michele Bamburak, of Mt. Lebanon; along with numerous other nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Frederick R. "Fritz" Manns (June 5, 2016), her sisters, Helen Halt, Mary Margaret Lauterbach and Isabelle Lauterbach; and her brothers, Clifford and Harold Lauterbach.
Family and friends are cordially invited from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday to the FRANK KAPR FUNERAL HOME INC., 417 W. Pittsburgh St., Scottdale. Prayers of transfer will be held at 9:15 a.m. Tuesday in the funeral home, followed by her funeral Mass to be celebrated in Visitation of the Blessed Virgin Mary Roman Catholic Church, Mt. Pleasant, with her pastor, the Rev. Richard Kosisko, as celebrant. Committal services and interment will follow in St. Timothy Cemetery, Smithton. Members of St. Pius X Roman Catholic Church will conduct a memorial service at 3:30 p.m. Monday in the funeral home.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Nov. 2 to Nov. 3, 2019