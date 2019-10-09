Home

Doris R. Guy


1935 - 2019
Doris R. Guy Obituary
Doris R. Guy, 84, of Jeannette, passed away Monday, Oct. 7, 2019, in Transitions Health Care Center, North Huntingdon. She was born Jan. 4, 1935, in Elderton, Pa., a daughter of the late Homer and Edna Rupert Young. In addition to her parents, Doris was predeceased by her former husband, James L. Guy, in 2016; an infant son, Terry Guy; an infant daughter, Diane Guy; sisters, Ethel, Helen and Lucille; and brothers, Clyde, Clair and Donald. She is survived by her sons, Michael J. Guy, of Jeannette, and Barry Guy, of Carbon; grandchildren, Melissa Kolowitz and husband, Brian, and Adaley and Lucas Guy; great-grandchildren, Claire and Issac Kolowitz; a sister, Eleanor Shay, of Moon Township; and numerous nieces and nephews.
As per Doris's wishes, there will be no public visitation. Services were private. The JOHN V. GRAZIANO FUNERAL HOME INC., Jeannette, are entrusted with arrangements.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Oct. 9, 2019
