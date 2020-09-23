1/
Doris Scarano
1942 - 2020
Doris (Hoak) Scarano, 78, of Westmoreland City, went home to be with her Lord and Savior Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020. She passed away peacefully at home with her loving family by her side. She was born June 29, 1942, in Greensburg, a daughter of the late Thomas and Dorothy (Lewis) Hoak. Doris was a member of the Westmoreland City Primitive Methodist Church. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Dorothy Hoak, and a brother, Thomas Hoak. She was a loving wife, selfless mother and grandmother. Doris dedicated her life to taking care of her family. Surviving are her husband of 59 years, James M. Scarano Sr.; three children, James M. Scarano Jr. and his wife, Jamie, of North Huntingdon, Jeff W. Scarano, of Westmoreland City, and Jennifer Scarano and her fiance, Joe Moore Sr., both of North Huntingdon; grandchildren, Anthony Scarano, Marc (Samantha) Robles, Amber (John) Savinda, Garrett Reid and Jacob (Lindsay) Reid; great-grandchildren, Zachary and Alexa Robles and Caden and Camryn Savinda; two sisters, Shirley Dohey and her husband, Jerry, of Forbes Road, and Linda Martin and her husband, Tom, of Irwin; and several nieces and nephews. Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at OTT FUNERAL HOME INC., 805 Pennsylvania Ave., Irwin. A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Friday in the funeral home. Interment will follow in Irwin Union Cemetery, North Huntingdon. The family suggests in lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Westmoreland City Primitive Methodist Church, PO Box 147, Westmoreland City, PA 15692. To send online condolences, please visit www.ottfuneralhome.com.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Sep. 23, 2020.
