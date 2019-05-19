Doris V. Baird, 94, of Mt. Pleasant (East Huntingdon Township), passed away at 4:35 a.m. Friday, May 17, 2019, at her residence. Doris was born June 19, 1924, at Reagantown in East Huntingdon Township, a daughter of the late William Gibson and Maude Catherine (Love) Myers, who passed away May 15, 1945 and March 12, 1955 respectively. She was married to Vernon J. Baird, who passed away June 25, 2008. Doris was a devoted mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great-grandmother. She was also a loyal and faithful member of Fairview Church of God. Doris enjoyed doing crossword puzzles and listening to Christian radio. Doris will be sadly missed by her loving family: her five children, daughter, Lorraine Felton and husband, Nevin, of Greensburg, son, Bill Baird and wife, Barbara (Harshman), of Beaver Falls, daughter, Linda Lynn and husband, Richard "Pete," of Mt. Pleasant, son, James Baird and wife, Marcie (Bryan), of Smithton, and daughter, Loretta Mayo and husband, David, of Marietta, Ga.; her 10 grandchildren; her 10 great-grandchildren; and her great-great-grandson. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her two infant sons; her great-granddaughter, Brittany Oplinger; her brother, Charles Myers; and her two sisters, Jean Lucas and Betty Leighty.

Personalized arrangements are under the professional supervision of the ROBERT B. FERGUSON FUNERAL HOME, 105 Spring St., Scottdale (724-887-5300 / www.fergusonfunerals.com / GPS: N40 degrees 06.136, W79 degrees 35.278). Family and friends wIll be received from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, in the funeral home chapel. Additional viewing will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, in Fairview Church of God, followed by funeral services at 11 a.m. Tuesday, with Pastor Keith Solomon and Dr. David Lee Mayo co-officiating. Graveside committal service and interment will be in Wesley Chapel Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to Excela Health Hospice.