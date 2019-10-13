|
|
Doris Barkley Vickers, 82, died Wednesday Sept. 11, 2019, in Lone Tree, Colo. She was born Doris Ann Barkley on March 12, 1937, in Greensburg, to Joseph Lewis and Mary Victoria (Pospisil) Barkley. Doris graduated from Youngwood High School in Youngwood with the class of 1955. She continued her education, going on to become a registered nurse and later a nurse anesthetist. Doris worked as a nurse anesthetist in Greensburg, Stuart, Fla., Dhahran, Saudi Arabia, and Tallahassee, Fla. Doris is survived by her husband, Max Vickers; two sons, Michael Vickers (Becky), of Tallahassee, Fla., and Marcus Vickers (Rachel), of Highlands Ranch, Colo.; and two grandsons, Max and Adam Vickers. Sisters, Barbara Raoul (Abdul) and Mary Jo Williamson (Thomas), brother, Kenneth Barkley (Gail), brother-in-law, Kenneth Vickers (Mary Lou), and sister-in-law, Louise Randall (Don) all live in Florida; and stepdaughter, Pam Feltus. She was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph (1978) and Mary (2013). Doris married Max L. Vickers in December 1965. They had more than 53 years of happy marriage and wonderful life adventures together. They lived with their children in several countries, including Taiwan, Iran and Saudi Arabia. They moved to Tallahassee, Fla. in 1988. Doris retired from nursing in 1995 when she and Max moved to Winter Haven, Fla. In retirement, Doris found a love of genealogy. She became an active member of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR). Doris served as a regent, and registrar, as a member of the Ponce de Leon Chapter of NSDAR in Winter Haven, Fla. She had the privilege of marching in the Fourth of July parade in Washington, D.C. while attending the DAR Continental Congress. Doris was also a member of the Heartland Regents Council. She was an active member of the Louisa May Alcott Tent 11 Chapter of the Daughters of Union Veterans of the Civil War. Doris loved researching her family roots and was instrumental in having her sisters and nieces join the DAR and her sons and husband join the Sons of the American Revolution (SAR). Doris was truly loved and will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
Interment will take place later at Tallahassee National Cemetery.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Oct. 13, 2019