Dorla V. Pyle Ankney, 89, of Rector, passed away Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019, at Orion Personal Care Residence in Allison Park, near Pittsburgh. She was the fourth daughter born to the late Lloyd and Daisy Pyle on Jan. 24, 1930. Dorla grew up in Kregar. She married the love of her life, Richard E. Ankney, in February 1946. They celebrated 60-plus years of marriage before his passing in 2006. For most of her life, she spent her time as a stay-at-home mom, taking care of her children. She also loved to bowl and camp with her family. Dorla served as an elder for Pleasant Grove Presbyterian Church. She was also a volunteer for Laurel Hill State Park. Dorla is survived by her children, Mary Joyce (Robert) Weimer, of Blairsville, Janice (David) Schmidt, of Pittsburgh, Jean Ankney, of Rector, Robin (Edward) Hilbert, of Wickenburg, Ariz., Richard (Doris) Ankney, of Ely, Nev., and Deborah (Fred) Carrer, of Aquashicola, Pa., 13 grandchildren, and 18 great-grandchildren.

Family and friends will be received from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday at the SNYDER FUNERAL HOME INC., 402 E. Church St., Ligonier. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday in the funeral home for extended family and close friends.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Pleasant Grove Presbyterian Church, Orion Personal Care Residence, Alzheimer's and/or Dementia Society in Dorla's name. We will all truly miss you, Mom. Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Feb. 5 to Feb. 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary