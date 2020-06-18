Our condolences on the sudden loss of your dear Mother.
Ralph and Becky Rusciolelli
Nancy and Dan Medich
Mary And Chip Menz
Phil and Barbra Rusciolelli
A donation has been sent in memory of Doris to The Scott Township Conservancy.
Dorothea Croce, of Scott Township, passed away unexpectedly in her home Sunday, June 14, 2020. She was a beautiful woman inside and out, a creative spirit with a kind heart who was taken from us entirely too soon. Our hearts are broken. She is survived by three loving sons, who are no doubt her proudest accomplishment, Michelangelo (Jhobanna), Benedetto (Teresa) and Roberto (Beth); her dear sister and brother, Vreni Johr (Dieter) and Markus Allenspach (Heidi) and extended family in the United States, Switzerland and Italy. She was a dedicated and caring grandmother to her grandchildren, Elisabetta, Luigino, Giuseppe, Leila and Giuliano, who loved her more than words can say. She was preceded in death by Gino, her devoted husband of 54 years, her beloved sister, Ruth Allenspach, and her parents, Berta and Willie Allenspach. Born 78 years ago in Reinach, Switzerland, she adored the Swiss countryside with its snow-capped mountains and alpine wildflowers, a love she shared with her sisters and brother. At 21, she fell in love with a handsome, Italian chef with a heart of gold. The pair came to the U.S. by boat in 1966. It took a special kind of love to leave her family at a port in Genoa with two (soon to be three) small boys at her ankles, waving a handkerchief at everything she'd known. A hardworking, immigrant wife, she raised her sons in a new country while learning English. She spoke French with her husband and called her family across the ocean in her native Swiss German. She saw the artistry in everything and her creative vision was reflected in her excellent taste and homemaking. At every dinner, a bouquet of fresh flowers on the table, beautifully arranged, a talent she shared with the Giant Eagle floral department for 20 years. She loved her work and the friendships that blossomed there lasted her whole life. When Gino fell ill, she assumed the role of primary caretaker and protector with grace and grit. She carried the torch when her beloved husband passed, making homemade sauce (her lasagna would've made Nonno proud) and tending to the garden while establishing some of her own traditions along the way. What opens up in the space someone leaves behind. An avid walker, reader and gardener, she took great pleasure in nature and stopped to smell every flower that crossed her path. She rejoiced in springtime, but summer was her big love. When she wasn't at Scott Pool with her swimming friends or out walking in her neighborhood, she'd be in her yard stretching her toes in the grass. She was a barefoot girl through and through. We love you, Grandma. Friends are welcome from 1 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at WILLIAM SLATER II FUNERAL SERVICE, 412-563-2800, 1650 Greentree Road, Scott Township, PA 15220. Blessing service will be at 10 a.m. Saturday in the funeral home. Due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic guidelines, the wearing of facial masks and social distancing is required. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to www.scottconservancy.org. www.scottlibrary.org. www.slaterfuneral.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Jun. 18, 2020.