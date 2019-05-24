Home

Dorothea Menoher Obituary
Dorothea "Dot" Price Menoher, a lifelong resident of Latrobe, died Tuesday, May 21, 2019, at Autumn Ridge Personal Care Center, surrounded by her loving family. She was born in 1922 in Bovard/Greensburg, the daughter of the late Robert Emmett and Mary Ellen (Clark) Price. She was preceded in death by her husband, William F. "Bill" Menoher. Dorothea was the last living member of the Robert Price family. Dorothea is survived by her four daughters, Maggie (Steve) Brooks, of California, Molly (David) Siegel, of Florida, Michele (Bob) West, of Latrobe, and Marjorie (Steve) Summers, of Pittsburgh; her loving grandchildren, Sarah Krinock, Amy and Scott (Angela) West, Tom Summers, Katie (Dan) Kessler, Mark, Jack and Todd Summers; and great-granddaughter, Layla Armijo. She is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews and their families. A heartfelt thank you to the loving, kind, caring staff of Autumn Ridge Personal Living in Monroeville, and to Gateway Hospice.
At Dorothea's request, there will be no public visitation. A memorial Mass is scheduled for 10 a.m. Tuesday, May 28, 2019, at St. Vincent Basilica Parish. Inurnment will follow at Greensburg Catholic Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Jobe FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY INC.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to JDRF Western PA Chapter, 501 Martindale St. No. 670, Pittsburgh, PA 15212. Condolences may be shared at www.jobefuneralhome.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on May 24, 2019
