Dorothy L. (Copper) Martz, 72, of Salem Township, passed away surrounded by her family Tuesday, June 16, 2020, after a courageous 25-year battle with cancer. She was born Oct. 28, 1947, in Greensburg and was a daughter of the late Alexander and Amanda (Shawley) Copper. For more than 30 years, Dorothy was the secretary at Congruity Presbyterian Church, where she also served as a deacon. She worked at Moyer Insurance in New Alexandria for more than 20 years and was a member of the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation. Dorothy was an avid Penguins and Steelers fan; however, her greatest joy was being "Maw Maw" to her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Dorothy was predeceased by her beloved spouse of 50 years, Ronald. She is survived by her children, Michelle (James) Kepple, Kenneth (Melissa) Martz and Rebecca (Larry) Swatchick; seven grandchildren, Kristie (Jim) Roemer, Stacey (Alex) Burns, Mike (Brittany) Kepple, Alyssa (Joshua) Rader, Trevor Martz and Alex and Sydney Swatchick; and five great-grandchildren, Tyler and Andrew Roemer, Sadie Kepple, Madeline Burns and (soon to be) Amelia Rader. She is sister of Dave, Eleanor Lauffer, Alex, Shirley Rain, Ruth Bue, Ron, Bob, Tom and the late Albert, Sara Zellers, John, Betty and Billy Copper. Friends will be received from 2 to 8 p.m. Thursday at BASH-NIED-JOBE FUNERAL HOME, 152 Abbe Place, Delmont (724-468-8381). Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday at Congruity Presbyterian Church with the Rev. H. Clifton Foster officiating. Everyone please meet us at the church. Burial will follow at Congruity Presbyterian Church Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Congruity Presbyterian Church, 136 Fenneltown Road, New Alexandria, PA 15670. Online condolences may be given at www.bash-niedfuneralhome.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Jun. 17, 2020.