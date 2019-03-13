Dorothy A. "Dot" (Crusan) Alwine, 81, of Greensburg, died Sunday, March 10, 2019, in the Forbes Regional Health Center. She was born Nov. 13, 1937, in Mt. Pleasant, a daughter of the late Ross D. Crusan and Evelyn Hays Crusan Cooper. Dot had been employed by St. Anne Home as a receptionist for more than 20 years. She was an avid fisherwoman and loved football. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, John J. Alwine, in 2008, and her sister, Shirley Wineman, in 2018. She is survived by three sons, John J. Jr. (Michele), Eric (Heather) and Tim (Melissa); eight grandchildren, John C. (Amanda), Jessica Jones (Jeff), Emily, Nicholas, Autumn, Benjamin, Jacob and Ashleigh; two great-granddaughters, Emma and Riley Jones; two sisters, Mary L. Filicky (Edward), of North Carolina, and Barbara Wineman (George), of Youngwood; and numerous nieces and nephews.

At Dot's request, there will be no public viewing. Relatives and friends are invited to celebrate the life of Dorothy at her funeral Mass to be celebrated at 9:30 a.m. Friday March 15, 2019, in the Blessed Sacrament Cathedral.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Anne Home 685 Angela Drive, Greensburg, PA 15601. Dot's family has entrusted her care to the CLEMENT L. PANTALONE FUNERAL HOME INC., Greensburg. To share your memories and photos, offer your condolences or for directions, please visit us at www.pantalone.com. Natale N. Pantalone, supervisor. Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Mar. 13 to Mar. 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary