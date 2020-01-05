Home

Leo M. Bacha Funeral Home
516 Stanton St
Greensburg, PA 15601
(724) 837-5211
Celebration of Life
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
1:00 PM
Giannilli's Restaurant
408 Thomas School Road
Greensburg, PA
View Map
Dorothy A. Boggs


1956 - 2019
Dorothy A. Boggs Obituary
Dorothy A. Boggs, 63, of Delmont, died Monday, Dec. 23, 2019, in Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital, Greensburg. She was born Oct. 17, 1956, in Greensburg, a daughter of Dorothy J. (Morris) Boggs, of Greensburg, and the late Charles E. Boggs Jr. Dorothy was a diehard Steelers and Penn State fan. In addition to her mother, she is survived by her companion, Dale Wilson, of Irwin; her son, Scott William Henry and companion, Melissa, of Greensburg; her daughter, Melissa Jane Henry, of Greensburg; grandson, Evan Henry; brother, Charles E. Boggs III and wife, Cheryl, of Delmont; two sisters, Anna Marie George and husband, Ron, and Nancy Snyder and husband, William, all of Greensburg; several nieces and nephews; and her canine companion, Jessie.
Family and friends are invited to attend a celebration of Dorothy's life at 1 p.m. Monday, Jan. 6, 2020, at Giannilli's Restaurant, 408 Thomas School Road, Greensburg. LEO M. BACHA FUNERAL HOME INC., 516 Stanton St., Greensburg, is in charge of arrangements.
www.bachafh.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Jan. 5, 2020
