Dorothy A. Brown, 89, of Lower Burrell, passed away Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020, at home with her family by her side. She was born April 6, 1931, in New Kensington, daughter of the late Stanley and Anna (Lang) Czemerda. She was the beloved wife of the late Charles Brown. Dorothy is survived by her dear children, Stanley (Susan) Brown, Joseph (Kim) Brown, Charles (Lori) Brown, and Susan (Dan) Wagner. She was the loving sister of Joseph (Mary) Czemerda and the late Edward, Martin, and Francis; adored grandmother of Stanley (Rose) Brown Jr., Stephanie (Brian) Orait, Stefani Wagner, David (Jess) Brown, and Jake (Maureen) Wagner; stepgrandmother of Kaylee (Craig) Eyth and Jacob Roebuck; great-grandmother of Jordan, Rilee, Kenzie, Madyson, Layna, Ethan, Nora, and Mason. Dorthy was "SASSY" until the end and loved by all. Friends and family will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at RJ SLATER IV FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICE, 1000 Freeport Road, New Kensington. The funeral Mass will be at 10 a.m. Thursday at St. Margaret Mary Church, Lower Burrell, followed by interment in St Mary Cemetery. Due to the current social restrictions and respect for the family, please wear a mask and practice social distancing. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Dorothy's name to the American Cancer Society
. www.cancer.org
. Online condolences can be made at www.rjslater.com
.