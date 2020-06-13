Dorothy A. Egloff
Dorothy Ann (Hill) Egloff, 81, of Export, passed away peacefully Thursday, June 11, 2020, at home, surrounded by her loving family. She was born Jan. 30, 1939, in Pittsburgh, the daughter of the late Howard Alden and Dorothy Mae (Oles) Hill. Dorothy was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt and friend. Prior to retiring, she was employed in woodworking by Zell. She was a longtime member of Delmont Presbyterian Church. Dorothy loved spending time with her family, enjoyed playing cards and spending her winters in Florida. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, William B. "Bill" Egloff; and daughter, Cheryl A. Widemann. Dorothy will be dearly missed by her devoted daughter, Diane L. (Grove) Russell, of Saltsburg; son, William B. Egloff, of Zephyrhills, Fla.; brother, Howard A. "Buzz" Hill (Buffy), of Scranton; numerous nieces and nephews; and her beloved dog, Marley. Dorothy cherished her six grandchildren, Angela D. Williams, Ursula M. Gwinner, Michael J. Comito, Jason P. Comito, Matthew A. Comito and Isabella N. Egloff; and seven great-grandchildren, Lucian W. Webb, Aaron M. Webb, Anthony C. Webb, Caleb J. Tschudi, Kiara M. Williams, Ralph J. Comito and Henry A. Comito, all of whom will miss her greatly. Respecting the family's wishes, arrangements and inurnment in Twin Valley Memorial Park, Delmont, will be private. VAIA FUNERAL HOME INC., 463 Athena Drive, Delmont, 724-468-1177, has been entrusted with the arrangements. As an expression of sympathy, contributions in Dorothy's memory may be made to National Kidney Foundation, Finance Department, 30 E. 33rd St., New York, NY 10016, or Animal Friends of Westmoreland County, 216 Depot St, Youngwood, PA 15697. Please write "Dorothy Egloff" on check memo line. To send online expressions of sympathy, obtain grief support information or directions, please visit www.VaiaFuneralHome.com.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Jun. 13, 2020.
