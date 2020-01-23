|
Dorothy A. (Shultz) Lucov, 92, of Greensburg, died Monday, Jan. 20, 2020, in Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital. She was born Nov. 12, 1927, in Perth Amboy, N.J., a daughter of the late Charles T. and Agnes Kaltenbach Shultz. She was a member of Our Lady of Grace Church. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Michael J. Lucov Sr.. Nov. 28, 2018; and her sister, Theresa Brown. She is survived by her two children, Kathleen Leaf, of Derry and Michael J. Lucov Jr. (Ruth), of Herminie; five grandchildren, Robin A. Gallagher (James), James M. Leaf, Zachary J. Lucov, Katherine B. Kleyn (Dennis) and Sarah E. Lucov; seven great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are invited to celebrate the life of Dorothy from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday in the CLEMENT L. PANTALONE FUNERAL HOME INC., 409 W. Pittsburgh St., Greensburg, PA 15601, 724-837-0020. Parting prayers will be held at 11:30 a.m. Saturday in the funeral home, followed by a funeral Mass to be celebrated at noon in Our Lady of Grace Church. Entombment will follow in Greensburg Catholic Cemetery Mausoleum.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to , 1100 Liberty Ave., Suite E201, Pittsburgh, PA 15222. Dorothy's family has entrusted her care to the Pantalone Funeral Home Inc., Greensburg. To share your memories and photos, offer your condolences, or for directions, please visit us at www.pantalone.com. Natale N. Pantalone, supervisor.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Jan. 23 to Jan. 24, 2020