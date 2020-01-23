Greensburg Tribune Review Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Clement L. Pantalone Funeral Home, Inc.
409 West Pittsburgh St.
Greensburg, PA 15601
(724) 837-0020
Celebration of Life
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Clement L. Pantalone Funeral Home, Inc.
409 West Pittsburgh St.
Greensburg, PA 15601
View Map
Prayer Service
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
11:30 AM
Clement L. Pantalone Funeral Home, Inc.
409 West Pittsburgh St.
Greensburg, PA 15601
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
12:00 PM
Our Lady of Grace Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Dorothy Lucov
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorothy A. Lucov


1927 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dorothy A. Lucov Obituary
Dorothy A. (Shultz) Lucov, 92, of Greensburg, died Monday, Jan. 20, 2020, in Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital. She was born Nov. 12, 1927, in Perth Amboy, N.J., a daughter of the late Charles T. and Agnes Kaltenbach Shultz. She was a member of Our Lady of Grace Church. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Michael J. Lucov Sr.. Nov. 28, 2018; and her sister, Theresa Brown. She is survived by her two children, Kathleen Leaf, of Derry and Michael J. Lucov Jr. (Ruth), of Herminie; five grandchildren, Robin A. Gallagher (James), James M. Leaf, Zachary J. Lucov, Katherine B. Kleyn (Dennis) and Sarah E. Lucov; seven great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are invited to celebrate the life of Dorothy from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday in the CLEMENT L. PANTALONE FUNERAL HOME INC., 409 W. Pittsburgh St., Greensburg, PA 15601, 724-837-0020. Parting prayers will be held at 11:30 a.m. Saturday in the funeral home, followed by a funeral Mass to be celebrated at noon in Our Lady of Grace Church. Entombment will follow in Greensburg Catholic Cemetery Mausoleum.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to , 1100 Liberty Ave., Suite E201, Pittsburgh, PA 15222. Dorothy's family has entrusted her care to the Pantalone Funeral Home Inc., Greensburg. To share your memories and photos, offer your condolences, or for directions, please visit us at www.pantalone.com. Natale N. Pantalone, supervisor.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Jan. 23 to Jan. 24, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dorothy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Clement L. Pantalone Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now