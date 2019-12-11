|
Dorothy Ann (McLaughlin) Mervosh, 54, of Harrison City, died Monday, Dec. 9, 2019, at Forbes Hospital, Monroeville. She was born Oct. 24, 1965, in Endicott, N.Y., and was a daughter of William F. and the late Dorothy (Burns) McLaughlin, of Endicott. Dottie enjoyed beach vacations, lighthouses and water skiing. She was very proud of her Irish heritage and loved cooking, flowers, the changes of the seasons in Pennsylvania and celebrating the holidays. Dottie is survived by her loving husband of 24 years, Peter Mervosh; her four beloved children to whom she was fiercely devoted, Claire, of Highland Park, and Sean, Katherine and Michael Mervosh, all of Harrison City; three brothers and a sister, Alexander (wife Jennifer) McLaughlin, William (wife Alice) McLaughlin, Joseph McLaughlin and Mary Ann (husband Jonathan) Albrecht; her mother-in-law, Glenna (late husband Peter) Mervosh; sister-in-law, Kristin (husband Edward) Melville, of Orlando; and many nieces, nephews and friends.
Friends will be received from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019, and from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 13, 2019, at LINDSAY-JOBE FUNERAL HOME INC., 3343 Route 130, Harrison City, 724-744-2721. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, at St. Barbara Catholic Church, Harrison City, with Father Michael P. Sikon officiating. Please meet at the church. Interment will follow in St. Barbara Cemetery, Claridge.
Memorial contributions may be made, if desired, to the Disabled American Veterans by visiting www.dav.org, or to your local post. www.Lindsay-JobeFuneralHome.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Dec. 11 to Dec. 12, 2019