Dorothy A. Sisler
1948 - 2020
Dorothy A. Wagner Sisler, 72, of Greensburg, passed away on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, peacefully in her home, surrounded by family. She was born Sept. 24, 1948, in Jeannette District Memorial Hospital, a daughter of the late Richard Dean Wagner and Anna Viola "Kitty" Humberger Wagner. Prior to retirement, she was employed as a home health care nurse for PRN in Oakland, and Thorn Group in Youngwood. Dorothy was a lifetime member of Westmoreland Chapter A.B.A.T.E. where she was a legislative coordinator for 20 years. She was a member of Victory Chapel Church, Arona. In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Richard "Mitch" Wagner and John "Poohey" Wagner, a sister-in-law, Geraldine Schmitt; and two nephews, Brian Wagner Sr. and Dustin Zvara. In addition to her mother, she is survived by her loving fiance, Kerry Krause; her children, Cheryl Sisler, Christy Peretto (Joe), Charles "Chuck" Sisler Jr., Sonja Godich (Sam), Jamie Plows (George), Hugh "Jimmy" Hawkey, Vincent Johnston, Dawn Johnston (Cedric), Angela Nicol (Zachary), and Derek Sisler; 30 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren; two brothers, James "Jimmy" Wagner (Diane) and Larry Wagner (Cindy); several nieces and nephews; her dog, Buttercup; and lifelong best friends, Cheryl Maier, Theresa O'Brien and Sandy "Sam" Stauffer. "I love you my friend." Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday in the MASON-GELDER FUNERAL HOME INC., 201 N. First St., Jeannette. Masks and social distancing are required. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Jamie Plows. To send online condolences, visit www.mason-gelder.com.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Nov. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
10
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Mason-Gelder Funeral Home Inc
NOV
10
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Mason-Gelder Funeral Home Inc
