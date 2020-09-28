Dorothy A. Thoma, 81, of Valencia, went to her heavenly homeland Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020. Born Oct. 14, 1938, she was the beloved wife of 51 years to her one true love, Frank Thoma Jr. She was preceded in death by her and Frank's beautiful daughter, Melissa Rose Thoma; parents, Fiore and Beatrice (Stirparo) Londino; and siblings, Josephine (Londino) DeFazio, Cecilia (Londino) Milicia, Aldo Londino, Joseph Londino and Alvira (Londino) Miller. She is survived by her brother, Bruno Londino, of Denver, Colo., and numerous nieces and nephews. Dorothy worked in Highlands School District as a librarian for 10 years. Her love of books, literature and children were second only to her love of God and family. Her strong and enduring faith carried her through the toughest of times. Dorothy was loved by all who met her. Her infectious smile lit up the room. She was outgoing and loved to socialize. Her friends knew her to be an excellent and competitive Mahjong player. She loved going to plays, out to dinner, and most of all, she loved spending time with her beloved Frank. Dorothy, along with Frank, founded the Pittsburgh chapter of Parents of Murdered Children (POMC) after Melissa's death. What was insurmountable pain to most, she turned into helping others overcome such grievous wounds. She volunteered as a Eucharist minister at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Harmarville, as a hospice volunteer at the Arbors at St. Barnabas, and with Meals on Wheels in Springdale. Friends will be received from 1 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at SCHELLHAAS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES LTD., 5864 Heckert Road, Bakerstown. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday in St. Richard Church with interment to follow in Lakewood Memorial Gardens, Dorseyville. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Richard Church or Northern Tier Library. Please offer condolences at www.schellhaasfh.com
.