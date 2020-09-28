1/1
Dorothy A. Thoma
1938 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dorothy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dorothy A. Thoma, 81, of Valencia, went to her heavenly homeland Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020. Born Oct. 14, 1938, she was the beloved wife of 51 years to her one true love, Frank Thoma Jr. She was preceded in death by her and Frank's beautiful daughter, Melissa Rose Thoma; parents, Fiore and Beatrice (Stirparo) Londino; and siblings, Josephine (Londino) DeFazio, Cecilia (Londino) Milicia, Aldo Londino, Joseph Londino and Alvira (Londino) Miller. She is survived by her brother, Bruno Londino, of Denver, Colo., and numerous nieces and nephews. Dorothy worked in Highlands School District as a librarian for 10 years. Her love of books, literature and children were second only to her love of God and family. Her strong and enduring faith carried her through the toughest of times. Dorothy was loved by all who met her. Her infectious smile lit up the room. She was outgoing and loved to socialize. Her friends knew her to be an excellent and competitive Mahjong player. She loved going to plays, out to dinner, and most of all, she loved spending time with her beloved Frank. Dorothy, along with Frank, founded the Pittsburgh chapter of Parents of Murdered Children (POMC) after Melissa's death. What was insurmountable pain to most, she turned into helping others overcome such grievous wounds. She volunteered as a Eucharist minister at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Harmarville, as a hospice volunteer at the Arbors at St. Barnabas, and with Meals on Wheels in Springdale. Friends will be received from 1 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at SCHELLHAAS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES LTD., 5864 Heckert Road, Bakerstown. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday in St. Richard Church with interment to follow in Lakewood Memorial Gardens, Dorseyville. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Richard Church or Northern Tier Library. Please offer condolences at www.schellhaasfh.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Sep. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
29
Visitation
01:00 - 08:00 PM
Schellhaas Funeral Home Bakerstown
Send Flowers
SEP
30
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Richard Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Schellhaas Funeral Home Bakerstown
5864 Heckert Rd.
Bakerstown, PA 15007
(724) 443-1505
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Schellhaas Funeral Home Bakerstown

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved