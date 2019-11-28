Home

Alfieri Funeral Home
201 Marguerite Ave.
Wilmerding, PA 15148
412-824-4332
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 29, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Alfieri Funeral Home
201 Marguerite Ave.
Wilmerding, PA 15148
Service
Friday, Nov. 29, 2019
7:30 PM
Alfieri Funeral Home
201 Marguerite Ave.
Wilmerding, PA 15148
Service
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Nicholas Serbian Orthodox Church
Monroeville, PA
Dorothy Bielich Obituary
Dorothy "Tulie" Bielich, of Trafford, died peacefully Monday, Nov. 26, 2019. Tulie was the youngest and last surviving child of the late Adam and Milica Sonovick. Tulie was a dedicated member of the St. Nicholas Serbian Orthodox Church, in Wilmerding/Monroeville and was also a member of the St. Petka Circle of Serbian Sisters. She was retired from Conrail Railroad as a secretary. She was preceded in passing by her beloved husband, Peter Bielich, and her siblings. Surviving are numerous nieces and nephews.
Family and friends are welcome from 2 to 8 p.m. Friday in ALFIERI FUNERAL HOME INC., 201 Marguerite Ave., Wilmerding, 412-824-4332, with a Pomen service at 7:30 p.m. Services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday in St. Nicholas Serbian Orthodox Church, Monroeville, with Father Joseph Cervo officiating. Please meet directly at the church Saturday. Tulie will be laid to rest with her husband at Grandview Cemetery, North Versailles.
Memory Eternal.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Nov. 28 to Nov. 29, 2019
