Dorothy C. Deemer
1927 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Dorothy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dorothy C. Deemer, 93, of Greensburg, died Tuesday, June 9, 2020, in Redstone Highlands, Greensburg. She was born Feb. 17, 1927, in Greensburg, a daughter of the late Levi and Mildred (Fox) Moore. She was a member of Harrold Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church, Greensburg. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Russell L. Deemer; and her son-in-law, Arthur E. White. She is survived by her children, Karen Dzurko and husband, John, of Harrisburg, Joyce White, of Greensburg, and Paul Deemer and wife, Melody, of Northeast, Md.; six grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; two stepgrandchildren; one stepgreat-granddaughter; her sister, Nancy Woodworth, of Edgewood, N.M.; and several nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews. Friends will be received from 11 a.m. to noon Saturday at Harrold Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church, 671 Baltzer Meyer Pike, Greensburg. A funeral service will immediately follow at noon, with the Rev. John M. Smaligo officiating. Interment will follow in Harrold Zion Lutheran Church Cemetery, Greensburg. Please be prepared to adhere to all CDC guidelines. LEO M. BACHA FUNERAL HOME INC., 516 Stanton St., Greensburg is in charge of arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Redstone Highlands Benevolent Fund, 6 Garden Center Drive, Greensburg, PA 15601. The family would like to thank the entire staff at Redstone Highlands for their kind care and compassion. www.bachafh.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Jun. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
13
Visitation
11:00 - 12:00 PM
Harrold Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church
Send Flowers
JUN
13
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Harrold Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Leo M. Bacha Funeral Home
516 Stanton St
Greensburg, PA 15601
7248375211
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved