Dorothy C. Deemer, 93, of Greensburg, died Tuesday, June 9, 2020, in Redstone Highlands, Greensburg. She was born Feb. 17, 1927, in Greensburg, a daughter of the late Levi and Mildred (Fox) Moore. She was a member of Harrold Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church, Greensburg. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Russell L. Deemer; and her son-in-law, Arthur E. White. She is survived by her children, Karen Dzurko and husband, John, of Harrisburg, Joyce White, of Greensburg, and Paul Deemer and wife, Melody, of Northeast, Md.; six grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; two stepgrandchildren; one stepgreat-granddaughter; her sister, Nancy Woodworth, of Edgewood, N.M.; and several nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews. Friends will be received from 11 a.m. to noon Saturday at Harrold Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church, 671 Baltzer Meyer Pike, Greensburg. A funeral service will immediately follow at noon, with the Rev. John M. Smaligo officiating. Interment will follow in Harrold Zion Lutheran Church Cemetery, Greensburg. Please be prepared to adhere to all CDC guidelines. LEO M. BACHA FUNERAL HOME INC., 516 Stanton St., Greensburg is in charge of arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Redstone Highlands Benevolent Fund, 6 Garden Center Drive, Greensburg, PA 15601. The family would like to thank the entire staff at Redstone Highlands for their kind care and compassion. www.bachafh.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Jun. 11, 2020.