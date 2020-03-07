|
|
Dorothy C. (Sarsfield) Johnston, 90, of Irwin, died Thursday, March 5, 2020, in St. Anne Home, Greensburg. She was born Dec. 2, 1929, in Jeannette, a daughter of the late Joseph M. and Anna (Rathgeb) Sarsfield. Prior to her retirement, she worked for Bell Telephone Company. She was a member of the Immaculate Conception Church, in Irwin, and the church's funeral choir, the Christian Mother/Woman's Guild, the Golden Echo's, the Seaton Group. Dorothy was also a member of the Country Hills Homemaker and the Pioneers of Bell Telephone. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Roy Johnston; and siblings, Joseph, Raymond and Robert Sarsfield, Kathleen Hurst and Mary Shaffer. Surviving is a niece, Mary Ann Sadler and her husband, Bruce, of Plum, a nephew, Ronald Shaffer and his wife, Carol, of North Huntingdon; great-nieces and great-nephews, Matt (Bethany) Sadler and their children, Camden, Reece and Molly and Mark Sadler; great-nephews, Adam and Aaron Shaffer; sister-in-law, Regina Sarsfield; a cousin, Msgr. William Rathgeb, as well as other nieces and nephews. Friends will be received 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday at the OTT FUNERAL HOME INC., 805 Pennsylvania Ave., Irwin. Parting prayers will be held 10:30 a.m. Monday in the funeral home followed by an 11 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial celebrated in Immaculate Conception Church. Interment will follow in Immaculate Conception Cemetery, North Huntingdon. To send online condolences, please visit www.ottfuneralhome.com.