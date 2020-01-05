|
Dorothy C. Ridenour, 103, of New Stanton, passed away Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020. She was born July 2, 1916, in Hunker, the daughter of the late Harrison and Edith (Espey) McGuffey. Dorothy was an active member of St. Mark's Lutheran Church of New Stanton, a Sunday school teacher for generations, a volunteer for Westmoreland Manor and helped with Meals on Wheels. She was formerly employed at Robertshaw Controls. After she was married, she lived on the Ridenour Farm and helped by delivering milk and eggs. Dorothy was proud to be a caregiver for her late father-in-law, Martin. She enjoyed gardening, growing flowers and going to restaurants with her friends. Dorothy always put everyone before herself. She is survived by her son, Martin P. Ridenour (Vikki), of Mt. Pleasant; her grandsons, Mitchell M. Ridenour, of North Huntington, and Maxwell P. Ridenour, of Mt. Pleasant; her nieces, Diane Barile and husband, Tony, Linda Waring and husband, George, and Kathy Ralph and husband, John, all of Florida, and Nancy Hacking and husband, Chip, of Canterbury, N.H. She is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and -nephews, and great-great-nieces and -nephews. In addition to her parents, Dorothy was preceded in death by her husband, Wade H. Ridenour, who she married on May 9, 1946; her brother, John McGuffey; her sisters, Ruth Dunmire and Pauline McGuffey; and her nephews, Tom Dunmire and Jerry Dunmire.
Friends will be received from 3 to 7 p.m. Monday, Jan. 6, at the C. RICHARD McCAULEY FUNERAL HOME INC., 101 S 4th St., Youngwood. Services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 7, in the funeral home, with Pastor Steve Myers officiating.
The family would like to thank the staff at Westmoreland Manor on B3 and Heartland Hospice for their care and compassion. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Mark's Lutheran Church, 126 W. Pennsylvania Ave., New Stanton, PA 15672.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Jan. 5, 2020