Dorothy C. Voke, 89, of Stahlstown, passed away Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019. She was born Dec. 12, 1929, in Acme, a daughter of the late John and Catherine (Hovanic) Suckenik. She was preceded in death by her husband, John Voke; sister, Mary Burns Kantorik; and a great-nephew, Chris Weaver. She was a longtime member of St. Raymond of the Mountains Roman Catholic Church, Christian Mothers and devoted herself to her church and family. She is survived by her loving nieces and nephews and great-nieces and nephews who were her angels.
Family and friends will be received from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday in the St. Raymond of the Mountains Roman Catholic Church, Donegal, with a funeral Mass to follow at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Teodoro Abner Cortezano as celebrant. Interment will follow in the Visitation Parish Cemetery, Mt. Pleasant. Members of the St. Raymond Christian Mothers will recite the rosary at 9:30 a.m. Saturday in the church. Arrangements are by SNYDER FUNERAL HOME INC., 402 E. Church St., Ligonier.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the St. Raymond Christian Mothers.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Aug. 30 to Aug. 31, 2019