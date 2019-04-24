Home

Snyder Funeral Home Inc
Bell & 402 East Church St
Ligonier, PA 15658
724-238-2611
Dorothy Clark Obituary
Dorothy Holman Clark, 79, of Ligonier, passed away Tuesday, April 23, 2019, at Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center. She was born Dec. 27, 1939, in Stahlstown, a daughter of the late John and Christine (Rhodes) Holman. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Robert Holman, and a grandson, Zachary Clark. Dorothy was a member of Covenant Presbyterian Church. Prior to retirement, she was the secretary for Clarks Heating Service and was a former bus driver for the Ligonier Valley School District for many years. She is survived by her husband of 60 years, Thomas I. Clark Sr.; five children, Thomas I. Clark Jr. and his wife Mary, of Ligonier, Randy Clark and his wife Christine, of Richmond, Va., Tim Clark, of Lafayette, Ind., Kimberly Clark Thomas, of Ligonier, and Michelle Black and her husband Tracy, of Ligonier; 12 grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; a sister-in-law, Judith Holman, of Cranberry; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at SNYDER FUNERAL HOME INC., 402 E. Church St., Ligonier.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the : .
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Apr. 24, 2019
