Dorothy D. (Galko) Higgs, 91, of Trafford, passed away Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020, in Waldens View of North Huntingdon. Dorothy was born Oct. 17, 1929, in Claridge, the daughter of the late Andrew and Mary (Bukovsky) Gallo. Dorothy worked at Westinghouse in Pittsburgh as a stenographer before having and raising her three children. She was a member of the Level Green Presbyterian Church and formerly active with the China-Burma-India Veteran Association. Dorothy was an avid pro sports fan of football, hockey and baseball. She was a big fan of the Penn-Trafford Football teams and went to many games over the years. She also loved to cook and bake. Dorothy was preceded in death by her husband, William H. Higgs in 1996; and her siblings, Andrew and Bill Galko, and Mary Henry. Dorothy is survived by her children, Bruce J. Higgs, of Kent, Wash., Karen Chintella (George), of North Royalton, Ohio, and Jennifer Adamik (Rich), of Level Green; and her grandchildren, Craig, Cheryl and Kyle Chintella, and Sydney and Andrew Adamik. Family and friends will be received from 3 to 8 p.m. Wednesday in the JOHN M. DOBRINICK FUNERAL HOME INC., 702 7th St. (State Rt. 130), Trafford, 412-372-3111. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday in the funeral home, with Pastor Geoff Rach officiating. Interment will follow in Woodlawn Cemetery, Penn Township. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Level Green Presbyterian Church, 105 Olive Drive, Trafford PA 15085.