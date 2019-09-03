Home

Gilbert Funeral Home & Crematory - Boston
6028 Smithfield Street
Boston, PA 15135
(412) 751-5000
Dorothy Dougherty
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Gilbert Funeral Home & Crematory - Boston
6028 Smithfield Street
Boston, PA 15135
Service
Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
12:00 PM
Gilbert Funeral Home & Crematory - Boston
6028 Smithfield Street
Boston, PA 15135
Dorothy Dougherty


1922 - 2019
Dorothy Dougherty Obituary
Dorothy (Hall) Dougherty, 97, of Greenock, passed away Saturday, Sept. 1, 2019. She was born Feb. 17, 1922, in New York and was the wife of the late Robert R. "Boo" Dougherty, who passed away Nov. 3, 1991. She was a lifelong member of Peace Evangelical Lutheran Church in Greenock and enjoyed working with arts and crafts, ceramics and stained glass. Dorothy is survived by her grandson, William R. Rollason, and son-in-law, William J. Rollason, of North Huntingdon. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Karen Louise Rollason, who passed away May 4, 2017.
Friends are welcome from 10 a.m. to noon Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019, at GILBERT FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY INC., 6028 Smithfield St., Boston, Elizabeth Township, 412-751-5000, Drew J. Gilbert, director. Service will be held in the funeral home chapel at noon Thursday. Interment will follow at the McKeesport and Versailles Cemetery, McKeesport.
Condolences may be made at Gilbertfuneralhomeandcrematory.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Sept. 3, 2019
