Dorothy Elaine Burkett, 60, of Avonmore, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019, at UPMC St. Margaret, in Pittsburgh, after a courageous battle with cancer. She was born Thursday, Jan. 7, 1959, in New Kensington, the daughter of the late Robert L. and Jean Hartman Burkett. Before her retirement, she was employed by Bacharach Inc., in Upper Burrell. She enjoyed swimming, fishing, hunting, riding four wheelers and spending time with her family. Dorothy loved animals and surrounded herself with many pets. She is survived by two children, Chad W. Smith and his wife, Dominica, of Avonmore, and Bridgette Pitts and her husband, Omar, of Mulberry, Fla.; her significant other, John Bonnoni, of Avonmore; three grandchildren, Todd, Meyah and Rebecca; and two sisters, Rebecca Newlon, of Ridgeway, and Connie Coutuariex and her husband, Robert, of Ohio. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Roberta Jean Allen.

Family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until time of services at noon Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019, in the KELLY L. CORRIDONI FUNERAL HOME LTD., 400 Indiana Ave., Avonmore. Services will be conducted in the funeral home with Pastor Lee Rupert officiating. Interment will be private and will take place in Union Cemetery, in New Kensington.

