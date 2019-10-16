|
|
Dorothy Elizabeth Ebersole, 85, of Gettysburg, formerly of Arona, passed peacefully Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019, at The Gardens at Gettysburg. She was the wife of the late Paul H. Ebersole, who died in June, 2005. She is survived by her husband, Russell Strite, of Gettysburg. Together they shared 12 years of marriage. She was born May 8, 1934, in Clear Springs, Md., the daughter of the late Mary Ann Hull. Dorothy was a member of Peace Light Brethren, in Christ Church, Biglerville. In addition to her husband, she is survived by her children, Paul W. Ebersole and wife, Carol, of Jeannette, Donald E. Ebersole and wife, Audrey, of Panama City, Fla., and Lois Harrison and husband, James, of Ellensburg, Wash.; stepchildren, James L. Strite and wife, Norma, of East Petersburg, Pa., Linda Lou Johnson, of Lititz, Pa., Janet Saunders and husband, Robert, of Martinsburg, W.Va., Carol Zellers, of Camp Hill, Pa., Diane Strite, of Hagerstown, Md., and Amy Mufferi and husband, Leo, of Chambersburg, Pa.; 13 grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her granddaughters, Aimee Harrison and Dawn Myers.
A service to celebrate the life of Dorothy E. Ebersole will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019, at the PETERS FUNERAL HOME, 321 Carlisle St., Gettysburg, with Pastor James C. Strite, officiating. A time to share memories with the family and an opportunity to view will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019, and again on Thursday from 1 p.m. until the start of the service at the funeral home. Private entombment will be in Westmoreland County Memorial Park, Greensburg.
Contributions in memory of Dorothy E. Ebersole may be made to the Peace Light Brethren in Christ Church, 2793 Chambersburg Road, Biglerville, PA 17307. To share memories of Dorothy E. Ebersole, please visit www.petersfuneralhome.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Oct. 16, 2019