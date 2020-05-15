Dorothy E. "Toots" Fish, 94, of Ligonier (Waterford), died peacefully Sunday, May 10, 2020, at her home. She was born July 12, 1925, in Waterford, a daughter of the late Bert and Mayme Kinsey Jones. Toots was a member of First Church of the Brethren of Waterford where she sang in the choir, belonged to the Women's Fellowship and the Young at Heart Church Group. She enjoyed reading, cooking, baking (nut rolls) and shopping. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, John Bernard "JB" Fish; a son, Edmund Fish; two sisters, Louise Burkett and Helen Boyd; and two brothers, Eugene "Boob" Jones and William "Bill" Jones. She is survived by her loving children, Lisa Bates (David), of Castalian Springs, Tenn., her four sons, Gene Fish (Karen), of Buchanan, Tenn., David Fish, of Ligonier, Marty Fish (Julie) and Paul Fish, all of Clarksville, Tenn.; one sister, Catherine "Cass" Shadron, of Ligonier; five grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. All services and burial in Menoher Cemetery were private for the family. Memorial contributions may be made to First Church of the Brethren or the Waterford VFD. Online condolences may be made to www.mccabefuneralhomespa.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on May 15, 2020.