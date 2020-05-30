Dorothy E. (Andrejcak) Hines, 89, formerly from North Huntingdon, passed away Thursday, May 28, 2020, in William Penn Care Center. She was born July 30, 1930, in McKeesport, a daughter of the late Stephen and Elizabeth (Wargo) Andrejcak. She was predeceased by her loving husband of 50 years, Harry F. Hines Jr.; her brother, Donald Andrejcak, and sister, Joanne Kattic. She is survived by her sister, Patricia Andrejcak Falvo, from New Jersey. Dorothy is also survived by her daughters, Debbie Hines Lobaugh (Richard) and Pamela Hines Albert (Kevin); her grandchildren, Kristen Lobaugh Carver (Shawn), Kelley Lobaugh Shelander (Scott), Timothy Albert and Casey Albert; and great-grandchildren, Chase Carver, Colt Carver, Clay Shelander and Ethan Shelander. She truly loved and enjoyed her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She will be dearly missed by all. Dorothy was a long-time buyer for Gimbels Department Store and later retired from UPMC Shadyside Hospital. Her family would like to personally recognize the staff of William Penn Care Center along with the nurses of Heartland Hospice. Their care and compassion was truly appreciated. There will be no viewing. A private service is being held. Entrusted with the arrangements is the OTT FUNERAL HOME INC., 805 Pennsylvania Ave., Irwin. To send online condolences, please visit www.ottfuneralhome.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on May 30, 2020.