P David Newhouse Funeral Home
215 Church St
New Alexandria, PA 15670
(724) 668-2248
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 16, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 16, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Bartholomew Catholic Church
Crabtree, PA
View Map
Dorothy E. Phillips


1933 - 2019
Dorothy E. Phillips Obituary
Dorothy Eve Phillips, 86, of Crabtree, died Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, at William Penn Care Center. She was born Jan. 2, 1933, in Crabtree and was a daughter of Anna Jurtins and George Nalevanko. Dorothy worked for Latrobe Schools in housekeeping. She was a member of St. Bartholomew Catholic Church. Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by her loving husband of 67 years, Mike E. Phillips, of Crabtree; three children, Carol and Bob Packey, of New Derry, Brenda and Gill Thomas, of Greensburg, and Michael and Gayleen Phillips, of New Derry; grandchildren, Bob Packey, Dwaine Thomas, Betty Phillips, April Phillips and Chevale Phillips; and a number of great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, Dec. 16, 2019, at P. DAVID NEWHOUSE FUNERAL HOME, 215 Church St., New Alexandria, newhousefuneralhome.com. A funeral mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019, at St. Bartholomew Catholic Church in Crabtree with the Rev. Justin Matro, O.S.B., as celebrant. Burial will be in Calvary Hill Cemetery, Unity Township.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Dec. 16 to Dec. 17, 2019
