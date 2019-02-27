Dorothy E. Underwood, 95, of Latrobe, formerly of Hunker, went home to be with her Lord Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019. She was born May 9, 1923, in Nadine, Pa., to the late Richard and Hazel Ervin Boyd. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, the Rev. William Underwood, with whom she celebrated 72 years of marriage; her brothers, Clayton, Ervin and William; and a sister, Jean. She is survived by her sons, Richard (Lucille) and David (Patricia); her brother, Richard (Adda Mae) Boyd; and sister, Janet (C. Donald) Graham; three grandchildren, Dr. Gretchen (the Rev. Robert) Underwood-Schaefer, Richard Underwood Jr. and Danielle (Dr. James) Kim; and her great-grandchildren, Xavier, Oliver, Cosima and Justin. In addition, she is survived by her sister-in-law, Nancy Underwood Thompson; plus many nieces and nephews. Dorothy was a graduate of Emmanuel Bible Training School. She was a member of the Christian and Missionary Alliance and served alongside her late husband as he pastored C and MA churches in Wireton, Verona, Oil City, Ellwood City, Altoona, Greensburg and West Middlesex, Pa. She served the church faithfully as the gracious and prayerful pastor's wife and was a Christ-like example. Along with her husband, Dorothy was one of the original founders of the Edinboro Conference Grounds, Edinboro, Pa.

Family and friends will be received from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday at BARNHART FUNERAL HOME, 505 E. Pittsburgh St., Greensburg. Additional visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday at Greensburg Alliance Church, 4428 Route 136, Greensburg. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday in the church with the Rev. Harold W. Walton officiating. Interment will follow in St. Clair Cemetery, Greensburg.

The Underwood family would like to express their sincere appreciation to all of the staff at Brookdale Latrobe for the excellent care she received. Memorial contributions may be made to Bible Broadcasting Network, P.O. Box 7300, Charlotte, NC 28241, or Samaritan's Purse, P.O. Box 3000, Boone, NC 28607. For online condolences, visit BarnhartFuneralHome.com.