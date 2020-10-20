1/
Dorothy F. Domurat
1936 - 2020
Dorothy Frances (Brosky) Domurat, 84, of Greensburg, passed away Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020, in Greensburg. She was born March 1, 1936, in Mt. Pleasant, wife of the late Edward T. Domurat (May 30, 2000). She is survived by her children, David A. (and Nancy) Johnson, of Greensburg, Edward A. Domurat, of Colorado Springs, Colo., Danielle Mary Jo Domurat, of Sacramento, Calif., and Thomas A. Domurat, of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil; grandmother of Eric (and Lauren) Johnson and Ashley (and Jonathan) Ovesen; great-grandmother of Cooper, Weston and Jaxton; daughter of the late Andrew and Marie (Vojtek) Borowski. sister of the late Paul (and Janet) Brosky and the late Patricia M. Barnhart; and is also survived by nieces, nephews, cousins and many dear friends. She attended the former Ramsay High School (class of 1953) in Mt. Pleasant and Westmoreland Hospital School of Nursing (class of 1956), in Greensburg. She was an operating room nurse at Westmoreland Hospital and Monsour Hospital. Later, she worked as a substitute teacher at Central Westmoreland Technology Center for 30 years. Dorothy was a member of the Westmoreland Area Nurses Association and a devout Catholic at St. Paul Parish in Greensburg, serving in the Holy Rosary Altar Society. Her favorite pastimes included gardening and going on bus trips. Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the LEO M. BACHA FUNERAL HOME INC., 516 Stanton St., Greensburg. The St. Paul Parish Rosary Altar Society will pray the rosary at 2 p.m. Wednesday in the funeral home. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Thursday in St. Paul Parish, 820 Carbon Road, Greensburg. Everyone please go directly to the church. Interment will follow in Westmoreland County Memorial Park. Please be prepared to adhere to all current health guidelines, including face masks and social distancing. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to St. Paul Parish, 820 Carbon Road, Greensburg, PA 15601. www.bachafh.com.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Oct. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
21
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Leo M. Bacha Funeral Home
OCT
21
Rosary
02:00 PM
Leo M. Bacha Funeral Home
OCT
21
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Leo M. Bacha Funeral Home
OCT
22
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Paul Parish
Funeral services provided by
Leo M. Bacha Funeral Home
516 Stanton St
Greensburg, PA 15601
7248375211
