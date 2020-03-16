|
|
Dorothy Irene (Shearer) Macinyak, 93, of New Alexandria, passed away Friday, March 13, 2020. She was a daughter of the late John H. and Nora (Sheffler) Shearer. She was a member of Community United Presbyterian Church of New Alexandria. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, George Macinyak; her sisters, Hazel Seanor, Mabel Coffman, Laura Shoave, Louise McKawen, Ruth Hollis, Mary McMurdy and Esther Frye; and her brothers, Cyrus, Harry, John, Wally and Donnie. She is survived by one son, John M. Macinyak and Connie; two grandchildren, Georgie Fazio and her husband Tom and John C. Macinyak and his wife Billie; five great-grandchildren, Jacob, Cameron and Carson Macinyak and Makayla and Brandon Fazio; as well as a number of nieces and nephews. Visitation will be from 2 to 5 p.m. Tuesday, March 17, 2020, at P. DAVID NEWHOUSE FUNERAL HOME, 215 Church St., New Alexandria, 724-668-2248, with a funeral service to immediately follow in the funeral home. www.NewhouseFuneralHome.com.