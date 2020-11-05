Dorothy Irene (Woods) Secrist, 92, of Bovard, died Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, in Rehabilitation and Nursing Center of Greater Pittsburgh, Greensburg. She was born Aug. 18, 1928, in Greensburg, a daughter of the late Seigfried Christenson and May Beatrice (Lever) Woods. Prior to retirement, she had been employed by Don Royal Dry Cleaning, Greensburg, and Feline Archery, Swede Hill. She was a member of Zion's Evangelical Lutheran Church, Greensburg, and was a charter member of the Southwest Greensburg Volunteer Fire Dept. Ladies Auxiliary. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, George D. Secrist Jr.; her son, David J. Secrist; stepfather, W.W. "Dad" McIntyer; two sisters, Emma "Betty" Elliott (Robert) and Barbara Ann Weigold; and her brother, Richard Woods. She is survived by her son, George A. "Al" Secrist and wife, Kimberly, of Bovard; daughter-in-law, Deborah K. Phillips and husband, William, of Bovard; five grandchildren, Barbara Nicole LaPorte (Mark), Carly Frisk (Brenden), Derek Alan Secrist (Nikki), David Secrist and Elizabeth Watson (Joe); five great-grandchildren, Jaylen, Randy, Raegan, Kendall and Lincoln; one anticipated great-grandchild; and several nieces and nephews. Friends will be received from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday at the LEO M. BACHA FUNERAL HOME INC., 516 Stanton St., Greensburg. A private funeral service will be held in the funeral home. Private interment will be in St. Clair Cemetery, Greensburg. Please be prepared to adhere to all current health guidelines, including face masks and social distancing. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Zion's Evangelical Lutheran Church, 140 S. Pennsylvania Ave., Greensburg, PA 15601. www.bachafh.com
