1/
Dorothy I. Secrist
1928 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dorothy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dorothy Irene (Woods) Secrist, 92, of Bovard, died Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, in Rehabilitation and Nursing Center of Greater Pittsburgh, Greensburg. She was born Aug. 18, 1928, in Greensburg, a daughter of the late Seigfried Christenson and May Beatrice (Lever) Woods. Prior to retirement, she had been employed by Don Royal Dry Cleaning, Greensburg, and Feline Archery, Swede Hill. She was a member of Zion's Evangelical Lutheran Church, Greensburg, and was a charter member of the Southwest Greensburg Volunteer Fire Dept. Ladies Auxiliary. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, George D. Secrist Jr.; her son, David J. Secrist; stepfather, W.W. "Dad" McIntyer; two sisters, Emma "Betty" Elliott (Robert) and Barbara Ann Weigold; and her brother, Richard Woods. She is survived by her son, George A. "Al" Secrist and wife, Kimberly, of Bovard; daughter-in-law, Deborah K. Phillips and husband, William, of Bovard; five grandchildren, Barbara Nicole LaPorte (Mark), Carly Frisk (Brenden), Derek Alan Secrist (Nikki), David Secrist and Elizabeth Watson (Joe); five great-grandchildren, Jaylen, Randy, Raegan, Kendall and Lincoln; one anticipated great-grandchild; and several nieces and nephews. Friends will be received from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday at the LEO M. BACHA FUNERAL HOME INC., 516 Stanton St., Greensburg. A private funeral service will be held in the funeral home. Private interment will be in St. Clair Cemetery, Greensburg. Please be prepared to adhere to all current health guidelines, including face masks and social distancing. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Zion's Evangelical Lutheran Church, 140 S. Pennsylvania Ave., Greensburg, PA 15601. www.bachafh.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Nov. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
6
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Leo M. Bacha Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Leo M. Bacha Funeral Home
516 Stanton St
Greensburg, PA 15601
7248375211
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Leo M. Bacha Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved