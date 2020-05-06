Dorothy Lindberg Inks, 93, of North Huntingdon, died Monday, May 4, 2020, at Transitions Healthcare Center. She was born April 2, 1927, in McKeesport and was a daughter of the late Gustave and Mary Johnson Lindberg. Dorothy was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church in East McKeesport, Lutheran Church Women and Order of the Eastern Star Chapter 472; past matron of Aliquippa Chapter 430; and member of White Oak AARP. Prior to her retirement, she was employed by Beckwith Machinery in the data processing department. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Harold Inks, in 1999; her son, Donald; three brothers, William, John and Robert Lindberg; and two sisters, Ida May Coneyveer and Ruth Lindberg. She is survived by two sons, Jay E. and Terry A. Inks. Visitation will be private. Please phone 724-864-4200. Arrangements are by JAMES W. SHIRLEY FUNERAL HOME, 176 Clay Pike, North Huntingdon, PA 15642.



