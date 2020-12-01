1/
Dorothy J. Acklin
1923 - 2020-11-27
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dorothy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dorothy Jean Acklin, 97, formerly of Jeannette, died Friday, Nov. 27, 2020, in LGAR, Turtle Creek. She was born April 16, 1923, in Greensburg, a daughter of the late George I. and Harriet Gay Schmucker. Prior to retirement, she was an admissions clerk at Jeannette District Memorial Hospital. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Donald J. Acklin, and a sister, Eileen Sunder. She was a member of Sacred Heart Church, Jeannette, a volunteer at the JDMH Gift Shop and delivered Meals on Wheels. She is survived by two children, Janice Scarlett and her husband, Joe, of Monroeville, and Robert Acklin and his wife, Linda, of Strawberry, Ariz.; four grandchildren, Christine Cepec and her husband, Joe, Michael Scarlett and his wife, Beth, Kyle Acklin and Brian Swank; numerous great-grandchildren; and nieces and nephews. Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday in the MASON-GELDER FUNERAL HOME INC., 201 N. First St., Jeannette. Due to current pandemic guidelines, a limited number of people will be allowed in the funeral home at one time. Face masks must be worn and social distancing will be practiced. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Friday in the Ascension Church, Jeannette. Interment will follow in Twin Valley Memorial Park, Delmont. To send online condolences, visit www.mason-gelder.com. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Humane Society at www.humanesociety.org.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Mason-Gelder Funeral Home Inc
201 N. First St
Jeannette, PA 15644
724-523-5539
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Mason-Gelder Funeral Home Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved