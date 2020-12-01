Dorothy Jean Acklin, 97, formerly of Jeannette, died Friday, Nov. 27, 2020, in LGAR, Turtle Creek. She was born April 16, 1923, in Greensburg, a daughter of the late George I. and Harriet Gay Schmucker. Prior to retirement, she was an admissions clerk at Jeannette District Memorial Hospital. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Donald J. Acklin, and a sister, Eileen Sunder. She was a member of Sacred Heart Church, Jeannette, a volunteer at the JDMH Gift Shop and delivered Meals on Wheels. She is survived by two children, Janice Scarlett and her husband, Joe, of Monroeville, and Robert Acklin and his wife, Linda, of Strawberry, Ariz.; four grandchildren, Christine Cepec and her husband, Joe, Michael Scarlett and his wife, Beth, Kyle Acklin and Brian Swank; numerous great-grandchildren; and nieces and nephews. Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday in the MASON-GELDER FUNERAL HOME INC., 201 N. First St., Jeannette. Due to current pandemic guidelines, a limited number of people will be allowed in the funeral home at one time. Face masks must be worn and social distancing will be practiced. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Friday in the Ascension Church, Jeannette. Interment will follow in Twin Valley Memorial Park, Delmont. To send online condolences, visit www.mason-gelder.com
. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Humane Society at www.humanesociety.org
.