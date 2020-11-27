Dorothy J. Artim, 84, of North Huntingdon, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020, at her home. She was born April 8, 1936, in Braddock, a daughter of the late William and Margaret Kamenic. Prior to her retirement, Dorothy worked for Westinghouse, Chalfant, Pa., Norwin School District as a monitor and the Westmoreland County Food Bank. She was a veteran of the Women's Army Corps, a member of St. Agnes Parish and Manor Legion Post No. 472, and enjoyed walking, shopping, cooking and crocheting. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Edward, Robert and Charles Kamenic; sister, Evelyn Kamenic; and baby, Margaret Artim. She is survived by her loving husband of 60 years, Thomas Artim; sons, Ken and Tom Jr.; stepchildren, Donny and Krysty Sgambati; sister, Dolores (Ronald) Zawodni; and granddaughter, Catherine. Friends will be received from 3 to 7 p.m. Sunday at the JAMES W. SHIRLEY FUNERAL HOME, 176 Clay Pike, North Huntingdon. A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Monday in the funeral home. Interment will follow in Monongahela Cemetery. www.shirleyfuneralhome.com
.