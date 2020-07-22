1/1
Dorothy J. Barefoot
1922 - 2020
Dorothy Jayne Barefoot, 97, of Trafford, passed away peacefully at home Monday, July 20, 2020. She was born Nov. 23, 1922, in Turtle Creek, and was a daughter of the late George and Mildred (Holmes) Armstrong. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas O. Barefoot; a sister, Helen Winton; and brothers, George H. and Roy Armstrong. Dorothy was a kind, sweet person who loved her family and her friend, Jesus. Born and raised in the city, she quickly learned to love her farm life in Trafford as a young wife and mother. She enjoyed gardening, canning, sewing, and helping care for the farm animals. Later in life, Dorothy went to LPN school and enjoyed helping neighbors with medical treatments, or patching up a skinned knee on one of her grandchildren. Dorothy was a longtime member of Level Green Presbyterian Church where she served a deacon. Dorothy is survived by her three daughters, Diane (late Fredy) Echegaray, Kathy (Larry) Pany and Cindy (James) Marsella; 10 grandchildren, Jeannette (Bob Baker) Katis, Ronald (Tracy) Echegaray, Apryl (Mike) Watson, Fred (Christa) Echegaray, George (Laura Aliberti) Echegaray, Jeffrey (Tracy) Pany, Thomas (Dawn) Pany, Robert (Brenda Clark) Pany, Emily (Devin) McCusker, and Kristin (Jeff) Marsella-Lash; 22 great-grandchildren; and five great-great-grandchildren. At Dorothy's request, services will be private. Arrangements entrusted to LINDSAY-JOBE FUNERAL HOME INC., 3343 Route 130, Harrison City, 724-744-2721. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Level Green Presbyterian Church, 105 Olive Drive, Trafford, PA 15085, or to AHN Hospice "Healthcare at Home", Office of Fund Development, Hospice and Palliative Care, 4818 Liberty Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15224. Online condolences can be given at www.Lindsay-JobeFuneralHome.com.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Jul. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Lindsay-Jobe Funeral Home Inc
3343 Rte 130
Harrison City, PA 15636
7247442721
Memories & Condolences
3 entries
July 23, 2020
Please accept our deepest sympathies. Dorothy was a longtime customer of ours and a sweet lady!
Your family is in our thoughts and prayers.
Pam & Elma @ B & E Candies
Friend
July 23, 2020
Please accept my condolences . I'm so sorry for the loss of your loved one. May the word of God comfort and strengthen you. 2 Thessalonians 2:16,17
DT
July 22, 2020
My deepest sympathy to the entire family. Aunt Dot was a loving, kind and most happy person I know. She shared her vegetables from her garden and it was a pleasure to visit with her. At this sad time in your life, remember what a good woman she was and what a beautiful new home in heaven she has with her best friend and Savior. Betty Otto
Betty Otto
Friend
