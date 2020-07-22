Dorothy Jayne Barefoot, 97, of Trafford, passed away peacefully at home Monday, July 20, 2020. She was born Nov. 23, 1922, in Turtle Creek, and was a daughter of the late George and Mildred (Holmes) Armstrong. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas O. Barefoot; a sister, Helen Winton; and brothers, George H. and Roy Armstrong. Dorothy was a kind, sweet person who loved her family and her friend, Jesus. Born and raised in the city, she quickly learned to love her farm life in Trafford as a young wife and mother. She enjoyed gardening, canning, sewing, and helping care for the farm animals. Later in life, Dorothy went to LPN school and enjoyed helping neighbors with medical treatments, or patching up a skinned knee on one of her grandchildren. Dorothy was a longtime member of Level Green Presbyterian Church where she served a deacon. Dorothy is survived by her three daughters, Diane (late Fredy) Echegaray, Kathy (Larry) Pany and Cindy (James) Marsella; 10 grandchildren, Jeannette (Bob Baker) Katis, Ronald (Tracy) Echegaray, Apryl (Mike) Watson, Fred (Christa) Echegaray, George (Laura Aliberti) Echegaray, Jeffrey (Tracy) Pany, Thomas (Dawn) Pany, Robert (Brenda Clark) Pany, Emily (Devin) McCusker, and Kristin (Jeff) Marsella-Lash; 22 great-grandchildren; and five great-great-grandchildren. At Dorothy's request, services will be private. Arrangements entrusted to LINDSAY-JOBE FUNERAL HOME INC., 3343 Route 130, Harrison City, 724-744-2721. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Level Green Presbyterian Church, 105 Olive Drive, Trafford, PA 15085, or to AHN Hospice "Healthcare at Home", Office of Fund Development, Hospice and Palliative Care, 4818 Liberty Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15224. Online condolences can be given at www.Lindsay-JobeFuneralHome.com
.