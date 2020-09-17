Dorothy J. Coddington, 94, of Greensburg, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020, at Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital. Dorothy was born July 24, 1926, in East Huntingdon Township, a daughter of the late Paul and Leota Dibler McCloy. She was a member of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, Mt. Pleasant, and a 1944 graduate of East Huntingdon High School. She was active in the church, belonging to the women's group (LCW) and the choir, and she was a Sunday school teacher. She was formerly employed as the postmistress for the Ruffsdale Post Office. Dorothy was also a member of the Ridgerunners Camping Club and volunteered delivering meals on wheels. Surviving are her daughters, Sharon Wilkins (David), of Jeannette, and Joyce Ferrarini, of Greensburg; grandchildren, David Vinkler (Sharon), of Greensburg, Stacey Marto, of Ruffsdale, Terri Ackerman (Mark Adolfson), John Ackerman (Pam), Cindy Marshall (Mark), Jennifer, Justin and Jay; great-grandchildren, Ashley, Tyler, Savannah, Addison, Nathaniel, Ciara, Christopher, Nicholas, Billy Dull, Andrew Dull, Ana Ackerman, Emma Ackerman, Jonathan Ackerman, Isabel Adolfson and Sophia Adolfson; also two great-great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents, Dorothy was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Coddington; a daughter, Marla Vinkler; a granddaughter, Lisa Wilkins; a sister, Grace Marshall; and a brother, James McCloy; and infant sister, Hazel McCloy. Visitation for family and friends will be held from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at SALOOM-REGA FUNERAL SERVICE 730 W. Main St., Mt. Pleasant. Family and friends are invited to attend a graveside service at 10 a.m. Saturday at Green Ridge Memorial Park Cemetery, 2901 Memorial Blvd., Connellsville, PA 15425. (Everyone please meet at the cemetery.) In compliance with the CDC covid-19 guidelines, only 25 people will be permitted in the funeral home during the visitation at one time, and when arriving at the funeral home you may be required to wait until permitted to enter. Social distancing and masks are required for the visitation and service. Please visit Dorothy's online memorial at www.saloom-rega.com
to sign the condolence guestbook. Richard Rega, funeral director.