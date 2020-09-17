1/1
Dorothy J. Coddington
1926 - 2020-09-16
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dorothy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dorothy J. Coddington, 94, of Greensburg, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020, at Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital. Dorothy was born July 24, 1926, in East Huntingdon Township, a daughter of the late Paul and Leota Dibler McCloy. She was a member of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, Mt. Pleasant, and a 1944 graduate of East Huntingdon High School. She was active in the church, belonging to the women's group (LCW) and the choir, and she was a Sunday school teacher. She was formerly employed as the postmistress for the Ruffsdale Post Office. Dorothy was also a member of the Ridgerunners Camping Club and volunteered delivering meals on wheels. Surviving are her daughters, Sharon Wilkins (David), of Jeannette, and Joyce Ferrarini, of Greensburg; grandchildren, David Vinkler (Sharon), of Greensburg, Stacey Marto, of Ruffsdale, Terri Ackerman (Mark Adolfson), John Ackerman (Pam), Cindy Marshall (Mark), Jennifer, Justin and Jay; great-grandchildren, Ashley, Tyler, Savannah, Addison, Nathaniel, Ciara, Christopher, Nicholas, Billy Dull, Andrew Dull, Ana Ackerman, Emma Ackerman, Jonathan Ackerman, Isabel Adolfson and Sophia Adolfson; also two great-great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents, Dorothy was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Coddington; a daughter, Marla Vinkler; a granddaughter, Lisa Wilkins; a sister, Grace Marshall; and a brother, James McCloy; and infant sister, Hazel McCloy. Visitation for family and friends will be held from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at SALOOM-REGA FUNERAL SERVICE 730 W. Main St., Mt. Pleasant. Family and friends are invited to attend a graveside service at 10 a.m. Saturday at Green Ridge Memorial Park Cemetery, 2901 Memorial Blvd., Connellsville, PA 15425. (Everyone please meet at the cemetery.) In compliance with the CDC covid-19 guidelines, only 25 people will be permitted in the funeral home during the visitation at one time, and when arriving at the funeral home you may be required to wait until permitted to enter. Social distancing and masks are required for the visitation and service. Please visit Dorothy's online memorial at www.saloom-rega.com to sign the condolence guestbook. Richard Rega, funeral director.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Sep. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
18
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Saloom-Rega Funeral Service, Inc
Send Flowers
SEP
18
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Saloom-Rega Funeral Service, Inc
Send Flowers
SEP
19
Service
10:00 AM
Green Ridge Memorial Park Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Saloom-Rega Funeral Service
730 W Main St
Mount Pleasant, PA 15666
7245472122
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Saloom-Rega Funeral Service

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved