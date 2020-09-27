Dorothy J. "Mucca" Curry, 79, of Greensburg, died Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020. She was born Oct. 30, 1940, in Mt. Pleasant, a daughter of the late Edward and Jean Lopes Weibel. Dorothy had worked in the Maintenance Agreement Department of the Sears Service Center and then in the housekeeping and food service department at the former Sheraton and Ramada inns. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Ronald R. Curry; three daughters, Theresa Patterson, Shari Rinehart and Dana Ohler; a grandson, Shawn Patterson; and a sister, Joyce Thorne. She is survived by her two daughters, Diane Curry, of Pearl, Miss., and Darlene Sabatine (James), of Greensburg; 11 grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; two sisters, Carole Trice (Ronald) and Debbie Ross (Mike), all of Hunker; and numerous in-laws, nieces and nephews. There will be no public viewing. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Dorothy's family has entrusted her care to the CLEMENT L. PANTALONE FUNERAL HOME, INC. 409 W. Pittsburgh St., Greensburg, PA 15601, 724-837-0020. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the family. To share your memories and photos, offer your condolences, or for directions, please visit us at www.pantalone.com
, Natale N. Pantalone, supervisor.