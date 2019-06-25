Dorothy J. Felgar Johnson, 87, of Scottdale, passed away early Sunday morning, June 23, 2019, in the comfort of her home, surrounded by her loving family. She was born Oct. 4, 1931, in Scottdale and was the daughter of the late Samuel and Ruth Ann Gallager Felgar, who died 1972 and 1979, respectively. Dorothy was a longtime and faithful member of Wesley Chapel United Methodist Church and a former member of the church choir. She was a graduate of the former East Huntingdon High School class of 1949 and a graduate of California Cosmetology, class of 1960, and then became the owner and operator of Dorothy's Beauty Shop in East Huntingdon Township for 50 years. Dorothy is gone from our lives, but will forever remain in the hearts of those who knew and loved her: her loving and devoted children, Donna Britt and husband Mark, of Scottdale, and Don Johnson, of Scottdale; her daughter-in-law, Paula Sansone Johnson, of Scottdale; her eight grandchildren, Jannah Britt Green, of Barcelona, Josh Britt and wife Liz, of Salt Lake City, Utah, Marquel Formato and husband Joe, of Scottdale, Matt Britt, of Corpus Christi, Texas, Kara Britt and husband Lono Lindsey, of Waimea, Hawaii, Caleb Johnson and Erin Solari, of New York City, Seth Johnson and Tina, of New Orleans, and Luke Johnson and Mindy Hixson, of Johnstown; her six great-grandchildren; and her three loving sisters, Muriel Booher, of Connellsville, Margie Coughenour, of Scottdale, and Martha Tietze, of Herminie. In addition to her parents, Dorothy was preceded in death by her husband, Stanley M. Johnson (Aug. 21, 2006); her twin sister, Doris June Felgar; and siblings, Betty Keffer, Jack Felgar, Frances Welch, Mary Keffer, Edith Kelley, Robert Felgar and Sam "Junior" Felgar.

Family and friends of Dorothy are cordially invited from 1to 8 p.m. Wednesday to FRANK KAPR FUNERAL HOME INC., 417 Pittsburgh St., Scottdale. Additional visitation will be held from 9:30 a.m. to noon Thursday. Her funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday in Wesley Chapel United Methodist Church, South Huntingdon Township, with her pastor, Thomas Shirer, officiating.

In lieu of flowers, Dorothy's wishes were to have memorials made to the Leukemia Research Foundation, 191 Waukegan Road, Suite 105, Northfield, IL 60093, in memory of her precious twin sister, who died at 17 years of age from leukemia. To view the online obituary, sign the guest registry, send online condolences or send flowers, please visit www.kapr.com. Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from June 25 to June 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary